Stratford

Sinkhole shuts down Route 113 near Sikorsky Airport in Stratford

By Angela Fortuna

Route 113 is shut down near the Sikorsky Airport due to a sinkhole Monday night.

State Rep. Joe Gresko (D-Stratford) said the road, also known as Lordship Boulevard, is shut down adjacent to Sikorsky Airport and the Stewart McKinney National Wildlife Refuge.

Stratford police discovered the sinkhole around 3 p.m. during an ongoing paving project.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is trying to figure out how to address the issue long-term, Gresko said.

DOT officials said the road is closed in both directions between Access Road and Oak Bluff Road.

Drivers can travel to the airport via Access Road, but not from the Oak Bluff Road side. The only access via the Lordship section of Stratford is Access Road to Main Street, to Stratford Road, according to the DOT.

It's unknown when the road will reopen. No additional information was immediately available.

