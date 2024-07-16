Site of church collapse in New London is one step closer to becoming housing development

A non-profit is one step closer to owning the site in New London where a church collapsed nearly six months ago. The City Council unanimously passed an agreement Monday night that aims at making it easier for the group to turn the land into a mixed-use building with apartments and businesses.

It was an unexpected collapse that echoed around “The Whaling City,” when the steeple of Engaging Heaven Church crashed down in January. New London officials determined more than 200-year-old church, built in 1810, needed to be demolished.

“It was just sudden,” Eric Smith-Walker, New London, said. “No one ever thought that that would happen.”

Now, the local non-profit Eastern Connecticut Housing Opportunities, or ECHO, plans to build a mixed-use building with apartments and businesses on the site. The president and CEO hopes ECHO will buy the site from the church this week then transform the site into a five-story development with businesses, 24 parking spaces, and 40 to 45 mixed-income apartments.

“It shouldn't matter how many zeros you have in your bank account. You should have wonderful homes, and that's what we like, to build,” Julie Savin, Eastern Connecticut Housing Opportunities President and CEO, said.

However, if the sale goes through, ECHO inherits the quarter of a million-dollar lien the city put on the property to cover the demolition costs.

Now, thanks to the City Council’s unanimous vote, the non-profit will have two years to pay off that cost, instead of owing the amount at closing. Interest rates will freeze during that time, and the city will not foreclose on the lien and seize the property. ECHO has the option to extend the deadline by six months once, but will pick up extra interest costs if they do so.

ECHO’s first priority will be cleanup. Months after the collapse, a large pile of debris remains on the site. With the help of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Department of Public Health, they plan to have all of the material removed by the start of the school year. Then the focus will be on building.

“We're going to clean it up as fast we can, and we're going to build something great,” Savin said.

With the church at the heart of the city for two centuries, some wish it would be rebuilt.

“I feel like it’s kind of removing something that’s historic to build something that’s, we have those everywhere, apartments, condominiums,” Smith-Walker said.

Others think more housing would help drive a thriving downtown.

“Maybe it will be brining people in, to live and to do things around in New London,” Pamela Matzdorff, of New London, said.

Savin says if ECHO acquires the site, they will save the granite stone in the rubble pile, and then incorporate it into the carefully thought out architecture of the new structure. It’s a nod to the site’s history.

“People are still mourning the loss of that church, as are we,” Savin said. “You didn't have to be someone who attended services there, and it was a big part of the landscape. And we just want to do right by the city when we rebuild.”

If all goes as planned, construction on the housing units could start as early as 2025. Rentals could be open by the end of 2026. Savin says the apartments will vary in price based on size and other factors, but units could cost between $1,000 and $1,500 per month.