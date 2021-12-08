Six Critically Endangered Sea Turtles Find Temporary New Home At Mystic Aquarium

Six critically endangered sea turtles have found themselves a temporary new home at the Mystic Aquarium while they receive life-saving care.

As part of the aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program, veterinarians are currently treating the turtles after they were found washed up on a Massachusetts shore.

“While the situation is unfortunate, I am grateful to have a team ready to rescue these critically endangered animals and nurse them back to full health,” said Animal Rescue Program Manager Sarah Callan in a press release.

“The rehabilitation of these six turtles contributes to the conservation and survival of the Kemp’s ridley turtle, and I look forward to the day when they regain their strength and return to the open ocean,” Callan added.

The critically endangered turtles were found “cold-stunned," also known as hypothermia. Hypothermia of sea turtles occurs when the turtles’ body temperature is exposed to abrupt cold prior or during their migration out to sea.

Cold-stunned turtles may experience loss of direction, frostbite, malnutrition, dehydration, infection or even death, according to the aquarium.

Once cold-stunned, officials said the animals require rescue, gradual warming, veterinary care and rehabilitation to recover.

The aquarium said its goal is to return the turtles to the ocean once they recover.

This is the second winter in a row for the aquarium’s program to rescue a group of sick sea turtles. Officials said it is rare to see more than one sea turtle in distress at a time.

For more information about the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program, visit here.