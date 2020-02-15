Six Flags New England To Hire Thousands for 2020 Season

Six Flags New England is holding a three day job fair this weekend in hopes of hiring over 3,000 employees for the 2020 season.

The job fair will take place across the street from the park at the Six Flags New England Human Resources building located at 1756 Main Street. Job seekers can attend this fair between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Saturday February 15, 2020 to Monday February 17, 2020.

Six Flags New England will be hiring for all positions, including rides, admissions, food service, games, lifeguards, maintenance team, security officers, retail, and a variety of other positions.

According to a Six Flags New England spokesperson, any candidate that is offered and accepts a position before 12:00 p.m. each day of the Job Fair will receive one free admission ticket to Six Flags New England.

Interested applicants must be at least 16 years old and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. All applicants are encouraged to come early. Interviewees will be seen on a first come, first serve basis with limited positions in specialty areas.

For questions, contact Human Resources at 413-786-9300 ext. 3100