Six Flags New England to Reopen Friday Following Storm Damage Clean Up

Joker at Six Flags New England
Six Flags New England will reopen Friday following two days of closures to clean up after a storm moved through western Massachusetts earlier this week, a spokesperson announced.

Staff at the theme park is continuing to clean up following the storm Tuesday night.

Much of the damage was focused near Main Street, as well as River Road in the southeast corner of town. An old tobacco barn near Six Flags was flattened by the wind.

Video from visitors to the park showed torrential rains and heavy winds, forcing people to seek cover. Rivers of water flooded the streets within the park and some shops as well.

