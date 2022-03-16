Six Flags Opening Day: What to Expect

Six Flags New England is rolling out new guest experience enhancements and park improvements ahead of their opening day.

"For the 2022 season we will focus on improving our guests experience through technology, innovation, park enhancements, and renovation," said Park President Pete Carmichael.

Guests will now see Single Rider Lines to select rides as a way to shorten wait times. The rides that will feature the lines include Batman The Dark Knight, Harley Quinn, Spinsanity, and other high-speed attractions.

To adapt to the digital environment, Six Flags New England will be adding The Flash Pass to your mobile phone, where guests can view virtual lines from an app on their phones.

There will also be added "Wow" moments throughout the park. This will include more photo opportunities for guests, more seating availabilities, and interactive themed characters in select rides.

The park also announced new dining opportunities for their guests. There are new dining options from a variety of different cuisines to a new mobile food ordering through the Six Flags App. There will also be two new bars and more picnic tables throughout the park.

The theme park will open for the 2022 season on April 9.