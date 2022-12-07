Six State Title Games on the Line This Weekend for Conn. High School Football

Twelve high school football teams are left standing with six state title games on the line this weekend.

Two of the teams, Bloomfield Warhawks and the Ansonia Chargers, are set to battle for the Class S title on Saturday.

For the Warhawks, it is a fourth-straight trip to the title game. They haven't won since 2018.

For Ansonia, the program has played in more than 30 state title games and won 20 of them, but this group has never been. The Chargers haven't made a final since 2017.