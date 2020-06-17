Size of Gatherings Increases as State Enters Stage 2 of Reopening

As more of Connecticut reopens for the first time since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses and organizations to close their doors, restrictions are also beginning to lift on the number of people who can gather in a group.

Changes Starting Today

Stage 2 of reopening the state started today and up to 25 people can now gather at private gatherings indoors and 100 can gather for outdoor events.

In March, early in the pandemic, gatherings were limited to five people. Then the size of gatherings was increased to 10 people indoors and 25 outside.

Learn more here about stage 2 and businesses that will be able to reopen.

What's Coming on July 3:

As of July 3, up to 150 people will be able to gather or outdoor graduation ceremonies, according to the state website, according to the state's website.

Just in time for the Fourth of July, up to 500 people will be able to gather at large outdoor organized gatherings, such as fireworks and concerts in a municipal park, as long as there can be 15 feet of space between blankets.

Gov. Ned Lamont is also giving a glimpse of what his plans are as the state progresses.

Gatherings in Mid-July

In mid-July, indoor private gatherings would be able to expand to up to 50 people, while outdoor gatherings would be able to include up to 250 people.

Get more information on the guidelines here.