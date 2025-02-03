Skating community comes together following DC plane crash

The skating community is coming together to support one another following last week's tragic American Airlines crash in Washington, D.C. 67 people were killed in the crash, including many with ties to the skating community.

On Monday, ice arenas around the country held a moment of silence to honor those killed.

Many are still processing the tragedy, but are working with one another to ensure everyone finds comfort.

“As we stand here and reflect on their lives, and all the lives taken too soon,” a voice read over the loudspeaker at the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury.

About 50 people stood on the ice holding signs and flowers to take a moment and honor the lives lost. From the minute people got on the ice, it was clear the community was deeply impacted by the tragedy.

“You form a friendship inside and outside,” Karen Hansen said.

She was up from Quaker Hill to spend some time on the ice in Simsbury and to attend the vigil.

Monday was her first time on the ice since the tragedy. She knew the coaches killed in the crash, Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, but feels deeply for all those impacted.

She said skating again was a necessary step in processing, but of course, is still painful.

“It felt like home, but also emotional. I broke down a couple times,” Hansen said.

She noted, though, the community continues to come together through the tragedy, and it was demonstrated Monday during the vigil.

“Their legacy lives on in the skaters they coached, the friends they made, and the community they helped build,” the announcer said of Shishkova and Naumov.

The moment of silence was from 3:35 to 3:40 p.m. Monday afternoon.

“I’m hoping in some way, it does help ease the pain and suffering we are going through,” Hansen said.

Down in West Hartford, the same moment of silence was held.

“It’s really been helpful what I've seen to help the folks who were directly affected, as Michaela was, to the event,” Nancy Brittingham said.

Back in Simsbury, Hansen said Naumov and Shishkova would want the community to be taking care of one another. After all, in her eyes, the community is more like a family.

“It is a skating family so when one person is affected, it impacts a lot of people like thousands of people, like honestly all over the world,” Hansen said.

Many also had flowers, notes and cards in tow for a small memorial growing in the lobby of the International Skating Center of Connecticut.