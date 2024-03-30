Skeletal remains found in New York may be connected to New Haven shooting

Skeletal remains that were found in New York earlier this month may be connected to a shooting in New Haven from last year.

Officers responded to Young Street and Whittlesey Avenue around 11:40 a.m. on June 15, 2023, after getting a report of gunshots.

Once there, they learned there was someone who had been shot inside of a nearby home. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. He was originally in critical condition and later recovered from his injuries.

Witnesses helped police develop a suspect in the shooting. Investigators also reportedly determined a vehicle description for the vehicle the suspect was known to drive, including a license plate.

According to police, that vehicle was later found parked and unoccupied in Greenburgh, New York. The suspect was not found at the time. The vehicle was seized and towed back to New Haven so detectives could process it.

Recently, officers said they learned that skeletal remains were found in the area where the abandoned vehicle had been found and could be related to the shooting in New Haven.

Detectives went to Greenburgh last week and are waiting for the remains to be identified.