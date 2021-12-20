Skeletal Remains Found in the Woods in Harwinton

State police are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains found in Harwinton.

A person walking in the woods Sunday near Campville Road in Harwinton on the Litchfield town line called police after finding what they believed to be skeletal remains.

The remains were found about 100 feet off the roadway, police said.

Detectives from the State Police Western District Crime Unit and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene and conducted a detailed search of the area, according to state police.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.