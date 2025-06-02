Skeletal remains found in Thompson identified as missing Plainfield woman

Skeletal remains that were found in Thompson last year have been identified as a missing Plainfield woman.

Police said the skeletal remains were found on Lowell Davis Road in Thompson on October 17, 2024.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

About a year before that, Plainfield police received a missing person report for 33-year-old Alicia Balderston.

The report, which was made on October 11, 2023, was made by a family member who said she had not been in contact since March of 2023.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Investigators said it was reported that she was last known to be living at the Elite Inn on East Main Street in the Moosup section of Plainfield.

Balderston was filed as a missing person and the investigation remained open as police worked to find her.

According to police, the skeletal remains found in Thompson were later identified as Balderston. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

While Balderston's missing person case has been closed, the death investigation is active and ongoing by the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division.