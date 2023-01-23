Ski Areas Work Hard to Keep Snow on Slopes

Ski areas are working hard to keep operations running despite the lack of help from Mother Nature.

For families hitting the slopes, they found plenty of snow at Mt. Southington despite a lack of winter weather recently.

“Way more than in our backyards. Way more,” said Giuliana Riccitelli, of Southington.

“It was fun,” said Olivia Mozzicato, of Wethersfield.

Ken Forrest and his family also checked out the ski runs on Sunday.

“It was phenomenal,” said Forrest. “Unfortunately, the weather hasn’t been the best for the slopes. Luckily, they are shooting some snow every once in awhile when they get the right weather. Everything worked out.”

As a wintry mix started to fall, ski area staff were closely watching the forecast for this week.

“We will get through the rain and as soon as it gets cold again, we will recondition and make the place beautiful again. But the snow, the manmade snow, stands up to the rain pretty well,” said Josh Wilensky, Mt. Southington maintenance & operations manager.

Staff say conditions have been good recently and every trail was open on Sunday.

“We just have to make snow every chance we get. Whenever it’s below freezing, we are out here making snow and we keep at it. It’s all we can do. When Mother Nature comes at us, we come right back and keep the place open and keep it looking good,” said Wilensky.

Other ski areas in the state are reporting mixed conditions with some or numerous trails closed.

Many are hoping they all receive a little help to keep the lifts running for a couple of more months.

“I want a little more snow before the winter ends,” said Nico Riccitelli, of Southington.

Staff here say the colder temperatures predicated for later this week look promising.

And they’re hopeful February is good, too.