Ski lift malfunctions at Pats Peak in NH, 120 people evacuated

A ski lift malfunctioned at Pats Peak Ski Area in Henniker, New Hampshire, on Monday, resulting in 120 people having to be evacuated.

Pats Peak said in a statement that around 2 p.m., a "deropement" occurred on Tower 8 of the Peak Triple chairlift. They said Mountain Operations and Ski Patorl responded and were able to safely evacuate 120 guests from the lift.

The evacuation process took about 90 minues, Pats Peak said, and no one was injured.

"Our staff is highly trained in life evacuations and worked closely with Henniker Fire and Rescue to ensure a smooth operation," they said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Henniker Fire Chief Jim Morse told The Boston Globe the incident was likely caused by the wind. A high wind warning was in effect on Monday, with wins gusts upwards of 50 mph.

This is just the latest in a series of ski lift malfunctions in New Hampshire this month.

On Feb. 2, a man was injured at Attitash Mountain Resort when the chair he was on detached from the chairlift and fell to the ground. The man was hospitalized but later released.

The incident was believed to have been caused by a mechanical failure.

Three days later, 64 people had to be evacuated by rope from a malfunctioning ski lift at Cannon Mountain. No injuries were reported.

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte said following the second incident that her office would work with state and industry partners "to ensure skiers can safely enjoy the season."