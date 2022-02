Ski Sundown in New Hartford is closing early on Tuesday due to the weather.

In a post on Facebook, Ski Sundown said it will be closing at 5 p.m. because of the rain.

NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologist Bob Maxon says a few showers will be around this afternoon. It will rain this evening and may be heavy at times.

It's unclear if Ski Sundown will be open for regular hours tomorrow. Near record warmth is possible tomorrow with highs between 62 and 69.