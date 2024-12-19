Ski Sundown up and running with new additions

There is so much to do in Connecticut, even during the winter season.

One of the most well-known downhill ski resorts is Ski Sundown in New Hartford.

Glenn Schafer from West Hartford said he has been going since he was a kid.

“I love to ski in Vermont," Schafer said. "And I do it all the time, but this is 30 minutes from my house."

Ski Sundown is considered one of Connecticut's top skiing destinations. From locals to out-of-staters, there is a lot to love.

“They make a lot of snow," Chris Carey from Ledyard said. "They make good snow. And they groom it well, too."

For others, like Warner Young from New York, the 3-hour drive is worth it.

“Closest slopes open kind of early in the season, not getting much snow, so come back up here and have a time that’s easy, closest to New York. There’s not much in New York right now, so glad to be [here],” Young said.

The resort officially opened on Dec. 13, and they have made major upgrades since last season.

Ulla Jacobs, the marketing director at Ski Sundown, said, “We have over 200 snow guns and air guns now, and we just put in a brand-new quad lift."

Rachel Lenda, the director of tourism, state of Connecticut said the state currently have 11 slopes.

"And what that does is tell people they don’t need to leave Connecticut to go skiing or snowboarding. You can do it here in our small but mighty state," Lenda said.

Some other notable ski resorts in Connecticut include Powder Ridge, Mount Southington and Mohawk Mountain.

Lenda said going to these places helps boost the state's economy.

“It is the same theory as supporting your local bake shop," Lenda said. "Support your local ski resort so everyone can keep enjoying these facilities for years to come.”