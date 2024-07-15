Connecticut

Skimming devices found at 2 Big Y markets in Connecticut

Big Y said it found skimming devices at two of its supermarkets in Connecticut and the company is investigating.

The company said they discovered on June 29 that someone had attached a skimming device to one single terminal in its Naugatuck and Plainville locations.

Big Y is investigating. They said they have inspected all of their terminals and will continue to do, and they are working with law enforcement.

If they learn that any particular customer information was compromised, they will notify them and provide them with additional information so that they can take steps to protect themselves, Big Y said in a statement.

They are urging customers to review their bank and credit card statements for any signs of fraudulent activity.

If you have any questions or concerns contact your bank or credit card company directly.

Any Big Y customer who has questions or concerns should call Big Y at 1-800-828-2688 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

