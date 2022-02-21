Skyline Chili Products Recalled Due to Misbranding, Undeclared Allergens

Morgan Foods is recalling thousands of pounds of Skyline chili due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

The recall affects approximately 2,205 pounds of chili that may contain milk, wheat, and soy, which are known allergens and are not listed on the product label.

The USDA said the cans labeled as chili may actually contain cream of chicken soup and were produced on December 21, 2021. The cans were shipped to retail locations across the country.

The product being recalled is "Skyline Chili ORIGINAL CHILI" in 10.5 oz. cans with a lot code of L2121, a product code of CHC8T UPY on the bottom of the can and a best by date of December 21, 2023. The cans are packed in trays marked as "Skyline Original Chili" with an expiration date of December 21, 2024.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered by consumers who reported to the company that the cans labeled as chili actually contained cream of chicken soup.

The USDA is concerned that some of these products may be in consumers' pantries. Anyone who purchased the products are urged not to eat them. The products should be thrown away or returned to where they were purchased.

There are no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.