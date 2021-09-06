Several Parks Reach Capacity; Tours of Gillette Caste Sold Out

Several state parks are closed after the parking lots reached capacity and tickets are sold out for tours of Gillette Castle in East Haddam today.

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden and Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown, Millers Pond State Park in Haddam and Kent Falls State Park in Kent are closed after the parking lots reached capacity.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Tweeted that Gillette Castle State Park is open to the public until sunset, however ticket sales for tours of the Castle are sold out for the rest.

