Sleeping Giant State Park plans expansion with 29 acres of new property

Hikers and walkers will have more space to explore at Sleeping Giant State Park ahead of an upcoming expansion.

Jeff Borne, the chair of the Sleeping Giant Park Association Land Acquisition Committee said they purchased 29 acres of privately owned land in 2023, as part of the committee’s preservation efforts.

Borne explained the association has been interested in the 29 acres since the 1990s, when it was owned by Jessie Doolittle.

He said they wanted to buy it in the late 1990s but due to a lack of funding, the property was bought by an independent buyer.

The new property owners and members of the association stayed in touch until the property was put up for sale again, and that’s when the association was able to acquire it through a foreclosure process, according to Borne.

“When we got it the house was uninhabitable, we had to tear it down, all the other materials had to be removed and so we pretty much accomplished that in the summer of 2024.”

He said since then, they’ve continued to work on restoring the land back to its “natural condition.”

“Our stewardship committee went to work and identified native vegetation, invasive vegetation and went about seeding bare areas and they continue to work on removal of invasive species,” Borne said.

Aaron Lefland, vice-president of the Sleeping Giant Park Association said ultimately it's the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) who will have the final say on what the area will become, but the association plans to continue its involvement.

"We envision perhaps having a trail through the property that would allow folks to connect to the meadow that's on the property and some of the natural features from some of the existing trails,” said Lefland.

Currently, there is not a date on when the 29 acres will be available to the public.

DEEP provided the following statement:

This has been a property of interest for DEEP for many years to add to the existing park acreage. We have not taken steps to start a transfer from the Sleeping Giant Park Association, but we would be happy to talk with them about the process once they are ready.

People who hike at Sleeping Giant State Park liked the idea of expanding the existing acreage.

"New trails, new areas for people to hang out, again, it's such a great park that to add onto it, you can't go wrong,” said Linda Hubbard from Wallingford.

Susan Hirsch, of Meriden, added she appreciates the association’s dedication to land preservation.

“I think its very important, we need to preserve as much land as possible otherwise we don’t have anywhere to go,” said Hirsch.