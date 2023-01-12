Slick Spots Develop as Snow, Rain Move Through

Snow and rain, which are mostly light, are moving in right now.

A coating to an inch is possible in the hills, while there will be a bit of slush elsewhere, and slick spots are starting to develop.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Get updates on travel issues here.

Temperatures creep into the lower 40s and showers will be scattered this afternoon

Rain will pour down at times tonight, and there might be a little thunder and lightning.

The rain will end quickly Friday morning.

Temperatures will drop from the lower 50s to around 40 by late afternoon.

The weekend is bright and cooler.