Slick Spots Possible This Morning

Some slick spots are possible this morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s across the state.

As the day goes on, there will be plenty of sun that mixes with clouds. The day will be chilly with highs in the low 30s.

The clouds stick around tomorrow as a storm misses us to our south. A flurry is possible.

Tomorrow, highs will be in the low 30s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy with temperatures in the high 20s or low 30s.

As we look ahead, our next storm chance is Sunday. Stay with NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists as they fine tune the details.

