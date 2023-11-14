Multiple crashes in Conn. right now may be weather-related

The precipitation and subfreezing temperatures are causing slick surfaces on Tuesday morning and multiple crashes have been reported.

Derby

Two lanes are blocked on Route 8S at exit 14 on the Derby side of the Commodore Hull Bridge.

One lane is getting by into Shelton.

There are heavy delays from Ansonia.

Norwalk

A tractor-trailer crash has closed a portion of Interstate 95 North between exits 15 and 16.

The right and center lanes are currently closed.

The crash is near the Route 7 split and is causing delays on the southbound side of the I-95 from Westport.

Seymour

There is a two-car crash on Route 8S near the Seymour Bridge at exit 22.

Delays are building back to exit 23.