Hartford

Multiple crashes in Conn. right now may be weather-related

NBC Universal, Inc.

The precipitation and subfreezing temperatures are causing slick surfaces on Tuesday morning and multiple crashes have been reported.

Derby

Two lanes are blocked on Route 8S at exit 14 on the Derby side of the Commodore Hull Bridge.

One lane is getting by into Shelton.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There are heavy delays from Ansonia.

Norwalk

A tractor-trailer crash has closed a portion of Interstate 95 North between exits 15 and 16.

Local

Wallingford 1 hour ago

Conn. Foodshare hosts Turkey Tuesday amid increase in food insecurity

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Precipitation and subfreezing temps create slick spots this morning

The right and center lanes are currently closed.

The crash is near the Route 7 split and is causing delays on the southbound side of the I-95 from Westport.

Seymour

There is a two-car crash on Route 8S near the Seymour Bridge at exit 22.

Delays are building back to exit 23.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us