People in parts of northern New England were able to see the northern lights on Monday night, and there is a slight chance of seeing them tonight in Connecticut.

Aurora borealis are a rare sight in Connecticut.

They are the result of electrons colliding with Earth’s upper atmosphere, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center.

To see the aurora, the skies must be dark, clear, and free of clouds.

See the aurora forecast here.