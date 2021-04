An unoccupied ultralight aircraft was blown off a runway in East Haddam Tuesday, prompting an emergency response.

Connecticut State Police said the Aerolite 103 Ultralite was idling on the runway at the Goodspeed Airport when a gust of wind lifted it off the ground. The plane landed on airport property without hitting anything, and no one was hurt.

The FAA said ultralight vehicles do not require a pilot license or airworthiness certificate to fly and they do not investigate ultralight accidents.