Small business owner and US Army Reservist to host free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday

One small business owner is creating a memorable dining experience for her community on Thanksgiving.

Jahnea Farquharson, 30, is the owner of Pergola Events, an event space venue in New Britain.

"I've hosted gender reveals, baby showers, birthday parties. I've had three weddings so far and one engagement," Farquharson said.

Farquharson launched her business in July 2021, one month after she ended her active-duty service in the military. However, it didn't take long for her to serve the country again.

Three months after opening Pergola Events, she went back to the U.S. Army Reserves.

"So, this is my 10th year in the army, but in a different component. So, I'm still able to serve my community in the entrepreneur journey and serve my country at the same time," Farquharson said.

Coming up on the calendar is her free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There, she'll be serving a warm meal to those who need it most. She's also encouraging other small businesses to join her.

"Here in New Britain, we do have a high rate of homelessness and veterans that also need help," Farquharson said.

She said it's a cause that hits home for her. Farquharson was 19 years old when she joined the U.S. Army Reserve. She then went on to serve as an active-duty soldier for six years.

Come Thanksgiving, she hopes to feed at least 100 people. She'll also be giving away clothing and personal care items, such as gently used coats and toiletries.

A new small business in Hartford called Accapella Studios is donating most of the food. One of the partners, N'Dea Ford, said it makes her feel good to do this in New Britain where she grew up.

"I was born and raised here. Went to school here. Went to church here, and I've always wanted to help those in need," Ford said.

She and Farquharson were doing just that on Friday, getting the word out and saving a seat for the community at her holiday table.