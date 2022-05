Fire officials are investigating after a small fire at a linen company in Norwich on Tuesday morning.

Police said a small fire broke out at Atlantic City Linen Supply store on Consumers Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause and origin is ongoing.