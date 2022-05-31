Small Plane Crash Under Investigation in Simsbury

A small plane crash that happened on Wolcott Road is under investigation, according to Simsbury First Selectman Wendy Mackstutis.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and they're responding, according to Mackstutis.

Fire officials said they got a call that a plane had gone off the runway and into a hoop house greenhouse.

FAA officials said farm workers found the wreckage of a single-engine plane in a field near Simsbury Airport at about 8:30 p.m.

The plane was unoccupied when crews arrived. Crews searching the area weren't able to find the pilot, who was determined to be the plane's only occupant.

Firefighters were eventually able to contact the pilot, who was safe at home.

"The owner was bringing the plane to Simsbury for some service and was being followed by another individual in a second plane. When the incident occurred, he dropped off some material at the airport, hopped in his friend's plane and basically went home. Unfortunately he never notified anybody," Fire Chief Jim Baldis said.

The plane has some damage and the greenhouse was also damaged, according to fire officials.

"If you have an incident, especially if you are on private property or damage any kind of structure, you have at least a responsibility to notify authorities of the incident so at least you don't have a situation like this where you respond and think the worst," Baldis said.

The plane is believed to have gone 250 to 300 feet beyond the runway. The pilot overshot it, went through a wire fence and ultimately crashed into the greenhouse, according to authorities.

The first selectman said police and fire officials responded to the scene.