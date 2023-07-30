Small plane makes emergency landing at Consumer Reports Test Track in East Haddam

A small plane made an emergency landing at the Consumer Reports Test Track in East Haddam on Sunday.

Colchester Fire Chief Steve Hoffman said the small, single-engine, fixed-wing plane made the emergency landing after having an in-flight emergency. It is believed there was a mechanical issue with the engine.

"The pilot of a single-engine Mooney M20 made a forced landing on a road in Middlesex County, Connecticut, due to reported engine issues around 11:30 a.m. local time Sunday, July 30. Three people were on board. The aircraft registration number is N4056H," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The plane was able to safely land on the track on its wheels.

Three people were on board. No injuries were reported.

The FAA is investigating the incident.