Small plane makes emergency landing in Preston

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing in Preston Saturday evening.
The plane landed in a field across from the old state hospital property around 5:50 p.m., according to fire officials.
It's not clear why the pilot had to bring the plane down there.
There were no injuries, fire officials said.
