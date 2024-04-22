PS5, designer items reportedly taken during break-in at Hartford smoke shop, owner says

Multiple items were reportedly taken during a break-in at a Hartford smoke shop on Monday, according to the store's owner.

The owner of the All Gas No Brakes Smoke Shop on Prospect Avenue said someone smashed the glass with a brick to get inside the store.

NBC Connecticut

While inside the store, the owner said someone took a cash drawer, a PlayStation 5, designer sunglasses and hair extensions.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There was reportedly no money in the cash drawer that was taken.

Police have not confirmed any details about the incident.