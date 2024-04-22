Hartford

PS5, designer items reportedly taken during break-in at Hartford smoke shop, owner says

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Multiple items were reportedly taken during a break-in at a Hartford smoke shop on Monday, according to the store's owner.

The owner of the All Gas No Brakes Smoke Shop on Prospect Avenue said someone smashed the glass with a brick to get inside the store.

NBC Connecticut

While inside the store, the owner said someone took a cash drawer, a PlayStation 5, designer sunglasses and hair extensions.

There was reportedly no money in the cash drawer that was taken.

Police have not confirmed any details about the incident.

