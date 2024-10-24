What's that smell? Berlin residents share concerns about local facility

Members of the Berlin community gathered to share their concerns about a local facility emitting an overwhelming smell and loud noises.

In a meeting on Wednesday, community members said that since Bright Feeds opened last year, there has been an odor in the air.

The facility's mission is to convert food waste materials into renewable natural gas that they use as a fuel source to make animal feed.

Neighbors say the smell has been overwhelming at times.

"We would like the data that corroborates that we are actually OK to breathe this stuff in. I don't think that's an unreasonable ask," one person said during the meeting.

Hundreds of people have signed an online petition aimed at regulating the noise and smell.

Bright Feeds said they're investigating the cause of the noises and provided its timeline for installing the thermal oxidizer system to get rid of the smell.

The town said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has been out to inspect the facility and they are working with everyone involved to resolve the issues.