cyberattack

Smillow Cancer Hospital Still Dealing With Software Issues After Cyberattack

NBC Connecticut

After nearly a week, the Smillow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven is still dealing with software issues that effect the radiation treatment of cancer patients.

Yale New Haven Health officials said Smillow is among nearly 40 hospitals nationwide that have been impacted by a cyberattack.

The company that provides the software to run linear accelerators for radiation treatment, Elekta, has been having issues since April 20, according to hospital officials.

Starting Monday, Yale New Haven proceeded with radiation therapy with all emergent patients prioritized. Officials said any patients impacted by the delay have been contacted individually and some were referred to nearby centers.

"As Elekta continues to address larger issues associated with their software, the system has taken clear and immediate steps to address the problem directly by transitioning to an in-house operation of the Elekta system," the healthcare system said in a statement.

The incident was isolated and did not impact any other operating systems within the health system, officials told NBC Connecticut.

