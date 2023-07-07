Smilow Cancer Hospital nurses are riding in Closer to Free for patients, families and for hope

The Closer to Free Ride raises thousands of dollars annually for Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center. Part of that money goes to help patient care at the hands of staff like nurse Kathy Farrelly and Physician Assistant Kristen Hoxie.

“So, it's almost like a family. The staff, we all work together, and our goal is to have that patient have the best experience while they're here,” Farrelly said. “It's funny because they'll say ‘I like coming here. I don't like having cancer, but I do like coming here.’”

“So, we can help treat people here and hopefully get them through their cancer, but they need more money to try to figure out how to, you know, cure cancer,” Hoxie said.

September 9 will be the sixth Closer to Free Ride for the pair, along with staff and a patient at the North Haven campus. Their team’s name: Smilow North Haven Two Wheels for Hope.

It’s a name fitting the people they care for each day.

“They really have more hope when they hear that we're riding for them,” Farrelly said.

There’s about 14 people on the team and many have a personal, family connection to cancer. Both Farrelly and Hoxie lost their mothers to ovarian cancer, and felt drawn to oncology through their separate experiences.

“My mom died of ovarian cancer, and I really enjoy my job taking care of my patients who have cancer, and there's so many who have gone into remission,” Hoxie said.

Farrelly shared her mom’s thoughts about cancer research.

“She always said she felt like there wasn't enough research and there wasn't enough done for ovarian cancer. So, I felt that if I did this ride, hopefully it would help.”

One hundred percent of the money raised through closer to free goes to Smilow and Yale Cancer Center. Part of it does go toward research.

“And so to me, there's just other research trying to be done to create more medications,” Hoxie said. “Whether it's moving something from an infusion medicine to a pill, which makes people's quality of life so much better if they're going through cancer treatment.”

The team is planning a comedy show to help fundraise this year. A little bit of laughter before the hospital staff takes what may be an emotional ride.

“I just think about them, I think about them floating through the breeze, some of them, you know, have passed. So, you know, they're at peace. And then the other ones, I'm riding for them,” Farrelly said.