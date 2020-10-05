Smith Elementary School in New Britain Moves to Remote Learning After COVID-19 Case

Smith Elementary School in New Britain will move to remote learning for at least two days after someone in the community tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said Monday.

District officials said they learned of the test results on Monday afternoon and that the affected person will quarantine at home for 14 days. Several of their close contacts have also reported symptoms that may be COVID-19, and they have also been instructed to quarantine.

The school will close Tuesday and Wednesday, and officials plan to reopen for in-person learning on Thursday, pending the results of the contact tracing investigation. Staff and students will transition to remote learning during the closure.

"It is our priority to ensure the health and safety of our staff, students, and community. We cannot stress enough how important it is - while at home and in the community - to frequently wash your hands, wear face coverings, and maintain social distancing so we can help stop the spread of the virus and maintain a healthy school environment for all students and staff," district officials said in a letter to the school community.