Smith & Wesson to Close Deep River Facility

Gunmaker Smith & Wesson will be closing its Deep River facility and eliminating 129 jobs between this August and December 2024.

The company notified the state Department of Labor that it will be closing its facility at 12 Bridge St. in Deep River on Dec. 31, 2024.

The Springfield, Massachusetts,-based company will begin eliminating jobs on Aug. 4 of this year and gradually continue to eliminate jobs through December 2024.

Schedule of Job Eliminations for Smith & Wesson Deep River Facility

Aug. 4, 2023: 4

Sept. 1, 2023: 1

Oct. 6, 2023: 3

Nov. 3, 2023: 3

Dec. 1, 2023: 2

Jan. 5, 2024: 2

Feb. 2, 2024: 2

Feb. 16, 2024: 1

March 1, 2024: 2

March 29, 2024: 1

May 3, 2024: 2

May 31, 2024: 2

June 28, 2024: 2

Sept. 15, 2024: 3

Sept. 20, 2024: 2

Sept. 27, 2024: 11

Sept. 30, 2024: 3

Dec. 6, 2024: 71

You can see the company’s third-quarter fiscal year 2023 financial report online here.