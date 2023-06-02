Business

Smith & Wesson to Close Deep River Facility

Smith and Wesson logo
Smith & Wesson

Gunmaker Smith & Wesson will be closing its Deep River facility and eliminating 129 jobs between this August and December 2024.

The company notified the state Department of Labor that it will be closing its facility at 12 Bridge St. in Deep River on Dec. 31, 2024.

The Springfield, Massachusetts,-based company will begin eliminating jobs on Aug. 4 of this year and gradually continue to eliminate jobs through December 2024.

Schedule of Job Eliminations for Smith & Wesson Deep River Facility

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

  • Aug. 4, 2023: 4
  • Sept. 1, 2023: 1
  • Oct. 6, 2023: 3
  • Nov. 3, 2023: 3
  • Dec. 1, 2023: 2
  • Jan. 5, 2024: 2
  • Feb. 2, 2024: 2
  • Feb. 16, 2024: 1
  • March 1, 2024: 2
  • March 29, 2024: 1
  • May 3, 2024: 2
  • May 31, 2024: 2
  • June 28, 2024: 2
  • Sept. 15, 2024: 3
  • Sept. 20, 2024: 2
  • Sept. 27, 2024: 11
  • Sept. 30, 2024: 3
  • Dec. 6, 2024: 71

You can see the company’s third-quarter fiscal year 2023 financial report online here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BusinessDeep River
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us