Smithland Pet and Garden Center to close all locations, including 7 in CT

A pet supply and garden center announced that they're closing all of their stores, including seven in Connecticut.

Smithland Pet & Garden Center, formerly known as myAgway and Dave's Soda and Pet City, will close the following locations:

Bethel - 74 South St.

- 74 South St. Manchester - 33 Adams St.

- 33 Adams St. Middlefield - 147 Meriden Rd.

- 147 Meriden Rd. North Branford - 11 Whitewood Ln.

- 11 Whitewood Ln. North Haven - 66 State St.

- 66 State St. Old Saybrook - 923 Boston Post Rd.

- 923 Boston Post Rd. Southington - 1198 Queen St.

The store also has six locations in Massachusetts.

"Founded on a love for pets, gardening, and backyard living, Smithland has become a beloved destination for generations of families—and their furry friends—looking for expert advice, premium products, and friendly service," Smithland Pet & Garden Center said in a statement.

The store has been in business for 40 years.

"From puppy food to perennials, wild bird seed to outdoor cooking and furniture, we have proudly helped our communities care for their homes, gardens, and animals since 1985," the statement reads.

Closing sales will start at all Smithland locations on Tuesday.

The store said there will be significant markdowns on pet supplies, garden products, lawn care and more.

All sales will be final for purchases made on or after May 6. In addition, returns can only be made for purchases that happened before May 6, with a receipt.

Gift cards also won't be sold anymore. For more information, visit their website here.