Firefighters are responding to a fire on Middletown Avenue in New Haven and smoke is visible from highway cameras on Interstate 91.

The New Haven Fire Department Tweeted that the fire was reported as a pile of cars on fire.

Fire location 190 Middletown Ave. Chuck and Eddies. Reported as pile of cars on fire. Companies covering in with Eng 10 Tk 3 who are Onscene. En 4, 17 Res 1 SOC 1 Tk 1 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) August 27, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.