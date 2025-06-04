East Hartford

Snake found in bathroom of East Hartford resident's home

By Angela Fortuna

Imagine walking into your home and finding a colorful snake slithering around your bathroom...

That's what happened to an East Hartford resident on Tuesday.

East Hartford Animal Control found the snake in the person's bathroom. It happened in the Middle Drive area of town.

Animal control officers are asking anyone who recognizes the snake to contact them at 860-291-7572.

Officials say the snake is friendly, and it has since been removed from the home.

