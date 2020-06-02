SNAP Benefit Users in Connecticut Can Now Buy Food Online

Those using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formally known as food stamps, will be able to buy food online from certain retailers starting Tuesday and Wednesday, state officials announced.
SNAP users in Connecticut will be able to use their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card to buy certain food items online for delivery, or curbside pickup.
The benefits can be used at Amazon, 12 Walmart stores, and 22 ShopRite stores across the state.
Local
This does not include cash assistance benefits on EBT cards.
Federal rules do not allow benefits to be used for shopping, delivery or service fees, but some retailers may waive those. Users will be able to use a debit or credit card to pay for any fees or non-SNAP eligible items they want to buy.
The state also announced emergency SNAP benefits will be distributed in June. The state Department of Social Services will provide $16,3 million in emergency benefits to nearly half of SNAP users on June 12. These emergency benefits will go to families that are not receiving the maximum amount based on their household size.
WALMART LOCATIONS
|Store Name
|Town
|Address
|Type of Service
|Walmart Supercenter
|Brooklyn
|450 Providence Road
|Pickup only
|Walmart Supercenter
|Cromwell
|161 Berlin Road
|Pickup and delivery
|Walmart Supercenter
|East Windsor
|44 Prospect Hill Road
|Pickup and delivery
|Walmart Supercenter
|Hartford
|495 Flatbush Ave.
|Pickup and delivery
|Walmart Supercenter
|Manchester
|420 Buckland Hills Drive
|Pickup and delivery
|Walmart Supercenter
|Naugatuck
|1100 New Haven Road
|Pickup and delivery
|Walmart Supercenter
|New Haven
|315 Foxon Boulevard
|Pickup and delivery
|Walmart Supercenter
|Wallingford
|844 N Colony Road
|Pickup and delivery
|Walmart Supercenter
|Waterford
|155 Waterford Parkway
|Pickup and delivery
|Walmart Supercenter
|Lisbon
|180 River Road
|Coming soon
|Walmart Supercenter
|Putnam
|625 School St.
|Coming soon
|Walmart Supercenter
|North Windham
|474 Boston Post Road
|Coming soon
SHOPRITE LOCATIONS
|Store Name
|Town
|Address
|ShopRite of Bristol
|Bristol
|1200 Farmington Ave. & Route 6
|ShopRite of Canton
|Canton
|110 Albany Turnpike
|ShopRite of Clinton
|Clinton
|935 Boston Post Road
|ShopRite of Cromwell
|Cromwell
|45 Shunpike Road
|ShopRite of Danbury
|Danbury
|1 Padanaram Road
|ShopRite of East Haven
|East Haven
|745 Foxon Road
|ShopRite of Enfield
|Enfield
|40 Hazard Ave.
|ShopRite of Hamden
|Hamden
|2100 Dixwell Ave.
|ShopRite of Manchester
|Manchester
|214 Spencer St.
|ShopRite of Milford
|Milford
|935 Boston Post Road
|ShopRite of New London
|New London
|351 North Frontage Road
|ShopRite of Norwich
|Norwich
|634 West Main St.
|ShopRite of Orange
|Orange
|259 Bull Hill Lane
|ShopRite of Shelton
|Shelton
|875 Bridgeport Ave.
|ShopRite of Southbury
|Southbury
|775 Main St. South
|ShopRite of Southington
|Southington
|750 Queen St.
|ShopRite of East Commerce
|Stamford
|1990 West Main St.
|ShopRite of Stratford
|Stratford
|250 Barnum Ave.
|ShopRite of Tri-City Plaza
|Vernon
|35 Talcottville Road
|ShopRite of Wallingford
|Wallingford
|846 North Colony Road
|ShopRite of Waterbury
|Waterbury
|943 Wolcott St.
|ShopRite of West Hartford
|West Hartford
|46 Kane St.