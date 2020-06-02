food

SNAP Benefit Users in Connecticut Can Now Buy Food Online

Those using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formally known as food stamps, will be able to buy food online from certain retailers starting Tuesday and Wednesday, state officials announced.

SNAP users in Connecticut will be able to use their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card to buy certain food items online for delivery, or curbside pickup.

The benefits can be used at Amazon, 12 Walmart stores, and 22 ShopRite stores across the state.

This does not include cash assistance benefits on EBT cards.

Federal rules do not allow benefits to be used for shopping, delivery or service fees, but some retailers may waive those. Users will be able to use a debit or credit card to pay for any fees or non-SNAP eligible items they want to buy.

The state also announced emergency SNAP benefits will be distributed in June. The state Department of Social Services will provide $16,3 million in emergency benefits to nearly half of SNAP users on June 12. These emergency benefits will go to families that are not receiving the maximum amount based on their household size.

WALMART LOCATIONS

Store NameTownAddressType of Service
Walmart SupercenterBrooklyn450 Providence RoadPickup only
Walmart Supercenter Cromwell161 Berlin RoadPickup and delivery
Walmart Supercenter East Windsor44 Prospect Hill RoadPickup and delivery
Walmart Supercenter Hartford495 Flatbush Ave.Pickup and delivery
Walmart Supercenter Manchester420 Buckland Hills DrivePickup and delivery
Walmart Supercenter Naugatuck1100 New Haven RoadPickup and delivery
Walmart Supercenter New Haven315 Foxon BoulevardPickup and delivery
Walmart Supercenter Wallingford844 N Colony RoadPickup and delivery
Walmart Supercenter Waterford155 Waterford ParkwayPickup and delivery
Walmart Supercenter Lisbon180 River RoadComing soon
Walmart Supercenter Putnam625 School St.Coming soon
Walmart Supercenter North Windham474 Boston Post RoadComing soon

SHOPRITE LOCATIONS

Store NameTownAddress
ShopRite of Bristol Bristol1200 Farmington Ave. & Route 6
ShopRite of CantonCanton110 Albany Turnpike
ShopRite of ClintonClinton935 Boston Post Road
ShopRite of Cromwell Cromwell45 Shunpike Road
ShopRite of DanburyDanbury1 Padanaram Road
ShopRite of East HavenEast Haven745 Foxon Road
ShopRite of EnfieldEnfield40 Hazard Ave.
ShopRite of HamdenHamden 2100 Dixwell Ave.
ShopRite of ManchesterManchester214 Spencer St.
ShopRite of MilfordMilford935 Boston Post Road
ShopRite of New LondonNew London351 North Frontage Road
ShopRite of NorwichNorwich634 West Main St.
ShopRite of OrangeOrange259 Bull Hill Lane
ShopRite of SheltonShelton875 Bridgeport Ave.
ShopRite of SouthburySouthbury775 Main St. South
ShopRite of SouthingtonSouthington750 Queen St.
ShopRite of East CommerceStamford1990 West Main St.
ShopRite of StratfordStratford250 Barnum Ave.
ShopRite of Tri-City PlazaVernon35 Talcottville Road
ShopRite of WallingfordWallingford846 North Colony Road
ShopRite of Waterbury Waterbury943 Wolcott St.
ShopRite of West HartfordWest Hartford46 Kane St.

