SNAP Benefit Users in Connecticut Can Now Buy Food Online

Those using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formally known as food stamps, will be able to buy food online from certain retailers starting Tuesday and Wednesday, state officials announced.

SNAP users in Connecticut will be able to use their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card to buy certain food items online for delivery, or curbside pickup.

The benefits can be used at Amazon, 12 Walmart stores, and 22 ShopRite stores across the state.

This does not include cash assistance benefits on EBT cards.

Federal rules do not allow benefits to be used for shopping, delivery or service fees, but some retailers may waive those. Users will be able to use a debit or credit card to pay for any fees or non-SNAP eligible items they want to buy.

The state also announced emergency SNAP benefits will be distributed in June. The state Department of Social Services will provide $16,3 million in emergency benefits to nearly half of SNAP users on June 12. These emergency benefits will go to families that are not receiving the maximum amount based on their household size.

WALMART LOCATIONS

Store Name Town Address Type of Service Walmart Supercenter Brooklyn 450 Providence Road Pickup only Walmart Supercenter Cromwell 161 Berlin Road Pickup and delivery Walmart Supercenter East Windsor 44 Prospect Hill Road Pickup and delivery Walmart Supercenter Hartford 495 Flatbush Ave. Pickup and delivery Walmart Supercenter Manchester 420 Buckland Hills Drive Pickup and delivery Walmart Supercenter Naugatuck 1100 New Haven Road Pickup and delivery Walmart Supercenter New Haven 315 Foxon Boulevard Pickup and delivery Walmart Supercenter Wallingford 844 N Colony Road Pickup and delivery Walmart Supercenter Waterford 155 Waterford Parkway Pickup and delivery Walmart Supercenter Lisbon 180 River Road Coming soon Walmart Supercenter Putnam 625 School St. Coming soon Walmart Supercenter North Windham 474 Boston Post Road Coming soon

SHOPRITE LOCATIONS