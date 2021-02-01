Snow Photos: February 1 Nor'easter

1/22
Nancy Hankins
Harlow makes the best of this Nor’easter!
2/22
NBC Connecticut
3/22
Courtney Ewing
14 month old Beckett of Middlebury is loving the snow
4/22
Bettina Gray
Cody loves the snow! He is a Miniature American Shepherd.
5/22
NBC Connecticut
6/22
Mark Guarino
Damon Loving This Snow Day
7/22
Kelsey Depercio
Mommy and Mia enjoying the snow.
8/22
NBC Connecticut
9/22
D. Highsmith
Danni getting a face full of snow.
10/22
NBC Connecticut
11/22
NBC Connecticut
Snowy conditions along Route 372 in Cromwell.
12/22
Karen Burke
Dexter is 4 months old and LOVES the snow! Taken today in Enfield
13/22
NBC Connecticut
Snow is beginning to accumulate in the center of West Hartford.
14/22
NBC Connecticut
Snow is beginning to accumulate in the center of West Hartford.
15/22
Julia Fromson
Maisy the Mauxie bundled up during Winter Storm Cooper!
16/22
Caroline Humphrey
Tiponya from Torrington playing in the snow
17/22
Erin Gentile
Ben, Caitlin and Ryan are ready for some backyard fun!
18/22
Lisa Saracino
Our American Eskimo, Jeter, feels at home playing in this beautiful snow!
19/22
Adriana Beaudoin
Cooper the Silver Lab enjoying winter storm!
20/22
Amanda Finelli
Mackenzie making snow castles!
21/22
Karen Chubbuck
Chickens on storm day February 1
22/22
Michael
Michael and Skyler in Wallingford

