Snow Photos: February 1 Nor'easter Published February 1, 2021 • Updated 1 hour ago Snow has started to accumulate across parts of Connecticut. Send your snow photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com. 22 photos 1/22 Nancy Hankins Harlow makes the best of this Nor'easter! 2/22 NBC Connecticut 3/22 Courtney Ewing 14 month old Beckett of Middlebury is loving the snow 4/22 Bettina Gray Cody loves the snow! He is a Miniature American Shepherd. 5/22 NBC Connecticut 6/22 Mark Guarino Damon Loving This Snow Day 7/22 Kelsey Depercio Mommy and Mia enjoying the snow. 8/22 NBC Connecticut 9/22 D. Highsmith Danni getting a face full of snow. 10/22 NBC Connecticut 11/22 NBC Connecticut Snowy conditions along Route 372 in Cromwell. 12/22 Karen Burke Dexter is 4 months old and LOVES the snow! Taken today in Enfield 13/22 NBC Connecticut Snow is beginning to accumulate in the center of West Hartford. 14/22 NBC Connecticut Snow is beginning to accumulate in the center of West Hartford. 15/22 Julia Fromson Maisy the Mauxie bundled up during Winter Storm Cooper! 16/22 Caroline Humphrey Tiponya from Torrington playing in the snow 17/22 Erin Gentile Ben, Caitlin and Ryan are ready for some backyard fun! 18/22 Lisa Saracino Our American Eskimo, Jeter, feels at home playing in this beautiful snow! 19/22 Adriana Beaudoin Cooper the Silver Lab enjoying winter storm! 20/22 Amanda Finelli Mackenzie making snow castles! 21/22 Karen Chubbuck Chickens on storm day February 1 22/22 Michael Michael and Skyler in Wallingford