Snow and sleet may make for slippery travel Tuesday afternoon, evening

By Cailyn Blonstein

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking snow and sleet that may make for some slippery travel Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The workweek will start with sunny skies on Monday. Temperatures will be less cold after a very cold weekend. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Clouds will thicken on Tuesday and will produce snow and sleet in the afternoon.

A light wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing drizzle is likely on Tuesday night. This may make for slippery travel.

Wednesday will be gray and dreary with sleet and freezing rain. Snow may mix in at times.

Thursday looks wet and Friday looks mild with highs in the 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

