Snow Causes Accidents, Messy Commute

The continuing snow has caused several accidents throughout the state Friday morning.

Biggest concern today will be difficult travel. Light snow and freezing drizzle will continue throughout the day, but it won't amount to much! pic.twitter.com/2bYZlB0yRY — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitlynMcGrath) February 19, 2021

State police have been responding to several to several crashes.

Lane are closed on Interstate 95 North between Exits 27A and 28 after a truck jackknifed in Bridgeport around 4:30 a.m.

Another jackknifed truck in Waterford shut down a part of Interstate 395. The northbound lanes were closed before exit 2 after the crash, but have since opened.

Officials are urging drivers to use caution during the morning commute.