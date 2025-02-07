Snow could potentially impact restaurants for busy Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl weekend can be a big event for restaurants. So, many are not thrilled by the super, snowy forecast.

At J. Timothy’s Taverne in Plainville, staff are getting ready for hundreds of customers to stop by to pick up Super Bowl orders.

“Massive. Very, very, very, very important to us,” Rino Ouellet, J. Timothy’s Taverne manager, said.

But the expected snow storm and the timing have some going on defense.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“We are looking at avenues as much as possible to alleviate anybody. You know, I don't want people driving out in a crazy snowstorm. It's enough for me to have to get to work and anybody else. So, you know, we're hoping it's ending a lot sooner than they are saying,” Ouellet said.

The staff at West Main Pizza are also expecting to be busy on what could be a snowy Sunday.

“It will be tough for the people to go out, you know, and enjoy the Super Bowl Sunday,” Peter Kaleodis, West Main Pizza manager, said.

They think more people might place orders for delivery to avoid having to go out.

They have faith in road crews for their drivers to head out.

“We hope everything can be clean. And, you know, you can do whatever you can do,” Kaleodis said.

And at Sliders Grill & Bar in Southington, they’re almost full with pre-orders.

But they have some opportunities before the snow should start falling.

“If they're really, you know, concerned about the weather Saturday slots are available so they can change to come over to Saturday. That makes it easier,” Alicia Aiudi, Sliders Grill & Bar general manager, said.

J. Timothy’s staff said they’ve been having meetings to get ready for this weekend. One plan is to potentially have plow crews come more often Sunday morning.