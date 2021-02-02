Snow Monster Explores Post Snowstorm Fun in Farmington, Windsor, Suffield

Snow Monster spent Tuesday traversing around Connecticut looking for folks enjoying the snow.

In Farmington at Winding Trails Recreation Center, many soaked up the aftermath of the snowstorm by snow shoeing and cross-country skiing.

Some were renting for the first time. Others made it look easy.

We spoke to a couple whose wife had the day off and her husband snuck in some fun time before he taught private music lessons virtually.

“Well it’s really beautiful out. It’s actually not that cold and in the woods it’s not too windy and just going to get outside and do some skiing,” said Gabriel Remillard of West Hartford.

The Leopolds of Farmington went sledding at Winding Trails.

“I went down the giant hill headfirst and fell over at the bottom,” said 5-year-old Julian excitedly.

His dad was happy the kids got a break from virtual learning.

“It was nice. Just to have a day off instead of dealing with homeschooling and helping them with that and keeping them in line,” said Benjamin Leopold.

Some kids we spoke to Tuesday had the day off, others a half day, and a few may have left their virtual lessons early.

Snow Monster also made a stop at a sledding hill behind the Oliver Ellsworth Elementary School in Windsor.

“I ended school at 11 a.m. and my dad said that we were going to do sledding,” said 7-year-old Morgan of Windsor. She told NBC Connecticut she loved going fast down paths along with her friends.

And in Suffield, families had fun ice skating.

The town has turned basketball courts at McCallister/Suffield Middle School into an ice rink.

Town workers spent a lot of time clearing the ice after the storm so folks could enjoy a post storm, snow day skate.

The rink is open until 9:30 p.m. Masks are required. Here's more information.