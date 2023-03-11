Snow Monster Tracks Wintry Mix Across the State

NBC CT's Snow Monster traversed the state Saturday morning, tracking the weather and road conditions in West Hartford, Southington, and Middlebury.

These areas saw rainy conditions or a wet snow that didn't quite stick to the ground.

In Middlebury, snow accumulated on branches and the grass, but created slick conditions on the road.

"Bring it on," said Pam Davis, of Middlebury.

One couple didn't mind the wintry mix or this year's mild winter.

"I love it. We're getting all the effects without all the shoveling and the hard work," said Davis.

"We enjoy the snow, but we'll go to New Hampshire for that," said Davis' husband Jack.

But on Saturday, it was a winter wonderland in Litchfield.

A couple from West Hartford made a special trip just to capture the views.

"Some people just don't like the cold, but we enjoy it. Because we haven't gotten much snow in Connecticut. Just got to take advantage of it," said Daniel Baek, of West Hartford.

Born and raised in Litchfield, Peter Spangenberg says he's familiar with these conditions but he says the lack of snow this season hurt his business. Now, he's looking forward to warmer weather.

"I’m a landscaper, we are ready for spring, we need to start our spring clean ups and get into the gardens, instead of cleaning the snow," Spangenberg said.

But it seems the closest thing to spring is us springing forward Sunday for Daylight Saving. As far as the weather, people say it's hard to tell what winter will bring.

"If you don't like the weather in Connecticut, wait a day," said Jack Davis.