Snow & Rain Moving into the State Overnight

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting a cold rain to impact the state during the overnight hours and through the afternoon tomorrow.

Temperatures in the northwest hills are cold enough to support snow during the overnight hours and first thing Sunday morning before a transition to plain rain.

Take a look at snowfall accumulations. You can see parts of northern Litchfield county could see a coating to 2 inches of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for northern Litchfield county through noon on Sunday.

While inland Connecticut will be dealing with a cold rain the shoreline will see temperatures surge into the 50s by afternoon.

All of the rain should move out of the state by the late afternoon hours and cooler air will filter in.