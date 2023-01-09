Snow Showers Causing Crashes, Slippery Travel

The snow showers that are moving through Connecticut on Monday morning are causing multiple crashes and slippery travel.

Troopers said there are sheets of ice, especially on elevated surfaces.

Marlborough

There is a rollover crash on Route 2 east near exit 12, according to Colchester Fire Department.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the crash.

Norwalk

In Norwalk, there is a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 south between exits 15 and 14.

At this time, the left and center lanes are closed.

North Stonington

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the right lane of I-95 south between exits 93 and 92.

Orange

The right lane of Route 15 north is closed between exits 55B and 56 due to a single-vehicle crash.

Stratford

A one-vehicle crash has closed the right lane of Route 15 north between exits 53 and 54.

School Delays

Several school districts have delays this morning as snow showers are causing slippery roads. You can see the full list here.