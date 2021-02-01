February 1 Snow storm

Snow Totals: How Much Has Your Town Received on Feb. 1?

How much snow has your Connecticut town or city received today?

Here are the latest snowfall reports as of 11:30 a.m. on February 1:

  • Stamford: 5"
  • Goshen: 3.5"
  • Middletown: 3.4"
  • North Haven: 3.3"
  • Torrington: 3.2"
  • Canton: 3"
  • Fairfield: 3"
  • Waterbury 2.8"
  • Norwalk: 2.8"
  • New Milford: 2.5"
  • Ledyard: 2.2"
  • Manchester: 2.1"
  • Bradley Airport/Windsor Locks: 1.8"
  • Staffordville: 1.6"
  • Canaan: 1.5"
  • Winsted: 1"

Information from NBC Connecticut Weather Watchers and National Weather Service reports.

