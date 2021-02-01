Snow Totals: How Much Has Your Town Received on Feb. 1?

How much snow has your Connecticut town or city received today?
Here are the latest snowfall reports as of 11:30 a.m. on February 1:
- Stamford: 5"
- Goshen: 3.5"
- Middletown: 3.4"
- North Haven: 3.3"
- Torrington: 3.2"
- Canton: 3"
- Fairfield: 3"
- Waterbury 2.8"
- Norwalk: 2.8"
- New Milford: 2.5"
- Ledyard: 2.2"
- Manchester: 2.1"
- Bradley Airport/Windsor Locks: 1.8"
- Staffordville: 1.6"
- Canaan: 1.5"
- Winsted: 1"
Information from NBC Connecticut Weather Watchers and National Weather Service reports.