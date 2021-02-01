Snow Totals: How Much Has Your Town Received on Feb. 1?

How much snow has your Connecticut town or city received today?

Here are the latest snowfall reports as of 11:30 a.m. on February 1:

Stamford: 5"

Goshen: 3.5"

Middletown: 3.4"

North Haven: 3.3"

Torrington: 3.2"

Canton: 3"

Fairfield: 3"

Waterbury 2.8"

Norwalk: 2.8"

New Milford: 2.5"

Ledyard: 2.2"

Manchester: 2.1"

Bradley Airport/Windsor Locks: 1.8"

Staffordville: 1.6"

Canaan: 1.5"

Winsted: 1"

Information from NBC Connecticut Weather Watchers and National Weather Service reports.