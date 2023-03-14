connecticut weather

Snow Totals So Far in Conn.

A nor'easter is bringing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to Connecticut on Tuesday.

Depending on where you live, you could see as little as an inch of snow to as much as 18 inches of snow.

Here's a look at some snow totals so far in the state:

  • Hartland: 8.5 inches
  • Colebrook: 7 inches
  • Torrington: 7 inches
  • Litchfield: 5 inches
  • Norfolk: 4 inches
  • Granby: 3 inches
  • Harwinton: 3 inches
  • Simsbury: 2 inches
  • Enfield: 1.5 inches

You can get the latest details about the storm here.

